I am heartbroken to hear about Joe's death. He was truly one of the kindest, most brilliant people I have ever met and had the pleasure to chat with. I'll never forget the time I almost collided with him in the doorway of your house, he was rushing out to buy eyelash glue for the girl's as they got ready for a dance. We had a long talk after everyone left about books, and what we were reading at the time, and well, it was such a pleasant interaction, it has stayed with me all these years. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences on your loss.

Alicia Madsen