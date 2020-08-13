Gales Ferry - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and shipmate, LCDR Joseph Francis Sheltry USN (Ret.) of Gales Ferry. Joseph passed away Aug. 7, 2020, a week shy of his 58th birthday.
Joseph was the devoted husband of Lorraine Maxtutis Sheltry and the loving father of Jaclyn Sheltry and her husband Jon Marks of East Greenbush, N.Y.; Erica Sheltry of Birmingham, UK; and Leah Sheltry of Gales Ferry. His three daughters were his most precious gifts.
He was born in Boston, Mass. Aug. 15, 1962, the son of Claire Yirrell Sheltry of Massachusetts and the late Joseph F Sheltry. He graduated from Dominic Savio Catholic High School in 1980 and immediately enlisted in the Navy at seventeen.
In the fall of 1980, he met the love of his life where they both worked as hospital corpsmen on floor 8E of the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Lorraine was his first boss – sending him back to the barracks to change into the regulation uniform of the day!
They married in April 1983 with a dream wedding at the Polish National Home in Hartford. They were married for 37 wonderful years.
In 1985, he was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program and went on to attend the University of Idaho receiving his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry as the Honor graduate. During this time, their eldest daughter, Jaclyn, was born in Moscow, Idaho.
After selection to the Nuclear Propulsion Program, he earned his submarine dolphins in 1989 aboard the USS Lafayette SSBN 616. He returned home for a week before being deployed again aboard the USS Kamehameha SSBN 642. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. where his second daughter, Erica, was born. He received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1994 and a few years later, received another master's degree from NPS. After Department Head School, he served as the "Nav" on the USS Grayling SSN 646.
The family had their final move around this time, buying their first home in Gales Ferry a day before he deployed. Their third daughter, Leah, was born in 1998, while he was attached to COMSUBGRU 4 Norfolk. He made it home in time for her birth.
After 21 years in the Navy, he retired in August 2001. The unthinkable events of Sept. 11, 2001 occurred, and he tore up his retirement papers and went back on active duty where he served on the staff at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Bahrain.
He returned to Electric Boat for several years then joined the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport where he worked as the Sensors and SONAR Systems Department Head until his death.
In addition to his wife, daughters, and mother, he is survived by his brother Kenneth Sheltry of New Hampshire and his sister Maureen Sheltry of Massachusetts. He also leaves behind an aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as a sister-in-law, Sharon Roy of Florida.
Too many shipmates to name in this individually, but you know who you are.
May you be at peace in the arms of our Lord carrying you forever on Eternal Patrol.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville, MD 20852 or the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.
Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.
