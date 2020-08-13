1/1
LCDR Joseph Francis Sheltry USN (Ret.)
1962 - 2020
Gales Ferry - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and shipmate, LCDR Joseph Francis Sheltry USN (Ret.) of Gales Ferry. Joseph passed away Aug. 7, 2020, a week shy of his 58th birthday.

Joseph was the devoted husband of Lorraine Maxtutis Sheltry and the loving father of Jaclyn Sheltry and her husband Jon Marks of East Greenbush, N.Y.; Erica Sheltry of Birmingham, UK; and Leah Sheltry of Gales Ferry. His three daughters were his most precious gifts.

He was born in Boston, Mass. Aug. 15, 1962, the son of Claire Yirrell Sheltry of Massachusetts and the late Joseph F Sheltry. He graduated from Dominic Savio Catholic High School in 1980 and immediately enlisted in the Navy at seventeen.

In the fall of 1980, he met the love of his life where they both worked as hospital corpsmen on floor 8E of the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Lorraine was his first boss – sending him back to the barracks to change into the regulation uniform of the day!

They married in April 1983 with a dream wedding at the Polish National Home in Hartford. They were married for 37 wonderful years.

In 1985, he was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program and went on to attend the University of Idaho receiving his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry as the Honor graduate. During this time, their eldest daughter, Jaclyn, was born in Moscow, Idaho.

After selection to the Nuclear Propulsion Program, he earned his submarine dolphins in 1989 aboard the USS Lafayette SSBN 616. He returned home for a week before being deployed again aboard the USS Kamehameha SSBN 642. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. where his second daughter, Erica, was born. He received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1994 and a few years later, received another master's degree from NPS. After Department Head School, he served as the "Nav" on the USS Grayling SSN 646.

The family had their final move around this time, buying their first home in Gales Ferry a day before he deployed. Their third daughter, Leah, was born in 1998, while he was attached to COMSUBGRU 4 Norfolk. He made it home in time for her birth.

After 21 years in the Navy, he retired in August 2001. The unthinkable events of Sept. 11, 2001 occurred, and he tore up his retirement papers and went back on active duty where he served on the staff at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Bahrain.

He returned to Electric Boat for several years then joined the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport where he worked as the Sensors and SONAR Systems Department Head until his death.

In addition to his wife, daughters, and mother, he is survived by his brother Kenneth Sheltry of New Hampshire and his sister Maureen Sheltry of Massachusetts. He also leaves behind an aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as a sister-in-law, Sharon Roy of Florida.

Too many shipmates to name in this individually, but you know who you are.

May you be at peace in the arms of our Lord carrying you forever on Eternal Patrol.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville, MD 20852 or the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.

Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.

Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to all of Joe's family and friends. The workforce at NUWC is feeling this loss greatly. May you be at peace. Fair winds and following seas.
Kristine Dreher
Coworker
August 13, 2020
I had the honor and joy to serve with Joe in the Navy and our challenging times at sea cemented our our lifelong bond. God has never placed a finer person, truer friend, or better shipmate on this Earth. Rest in peace my friend.
Jeff Armstrong
Friend
August 13, 2020
Lorraine, Jackie (Jon), Erica and Leah, my heart breaks for all of you. This is so hard to put in to words how much I loved my “brother cousin” he was the nicest, loving, kindhearted man and Jesus now has the best Naval Officer at His side to guide all of us through these turbulent waters. You know we are here for you always. May the Lord hold all of you in the palm of His hands.
Love, Sheila (Auntie) & Justyn (Uncle)
Sheila & Justyn Cyr
Family
August 13, 2020
I had the distinct pleasure of going to high school with Joe. I have many great memories of our time together. My thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family and friends. Thank you Joe for being a positive light in the world
James Peck
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Condolences to Claire, Maureen, and extended family on their loss.
Linda Daniels
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of this loss. Joe was such a great example of a wonderful father. Always with a smile on his face. So devoted to his family. The Gales Ferry community will miss him. Lorraine, Jackie, Erica, and Leah enjoy all your beautiful memories of him.
Mary and Tim Strelevitz
Friend
August 12, 2020
I went to Catholic elementary school with Joe...we ran for class president against each other! I lost by 2 votes...he later told me he voted for me!!!- joe was simply a great kid raised in a great family. I am happy to read that he had a truly wonderful life with his wife and daughters. He deserved that! He also deserves to be here....I'm so sorry for the loss of such a tremendous person..I always thought I'd see him again..to reminisce and laugh..because boy did we laugh. Rest in peace my friend...
Kathy Gallagher/Hubert
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I grew up in Winthrop with Joe & was in the same graduating class at Savio. He was a great guy. Too Young. RIP.
Chris Sullivan
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Our hearts go to you in this moment. He was one of the nicest individuals you will ever meet. Grateful to have met Joe. Will forever cherish the few moments we had. May God grant you Peace, brother.
Hector Lopez
Coworker
August 12, 2020
My deepest sympathies to his family. He was in my graduating class at Savio. May he be at peace now. God bless you, Joe!
Donald Grimes
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Uncle Joe. My wonderful Uncle Joe!! Growing up, I sometimes wished you were my father. (And so did Tracy). You were the nicest, most caring loving man in my life ...that I have ever met to this day. Your family should be so proud of you. I can’t even watch “Top Gun” and not think about, how that movie, reminds me so much of you and Auntie Raine!! We all
Love you so very much. I hope you’re enjoying heaven and looking down upon us. You meant so much to all of us. rest in paradise Uncle Joe! Love, Kristin, Millie, and the newest girl to the fam Mila.
Kristin Emilia
Family
August 12, 2020
What a beautiful tribute! The nicest guy, a wonderful sense of humor, just a terrific human being. A wonderful husband and Dad!!! He just made me smile. We love you Lorraine, Leah, Erica, Jackie and Family
Maureen Brawner
Friend
August 12, 2020
I will never forget you Joe. You took care of us and showed us all how to serve our beloved Navy and each other with patience, thoughtfulness, and kindness. Rest easy Shipmate.
Nick C
Friend
August 12, 2020
Joe was truly the sweetest person. He always had a way to make you feel welcome and could put a smile on anyone’s face. I know he impacted so many people with his kindness and strong leadership. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Stay strong.
Amanda Zenko
Coworker
August 12, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear about Joe's death. He was truly one of the kindest, most brilliant people I have ever met and had the pleasure to chat with. I'll never forget the time I almost collided with him in the doorway of your house, he was rushing out to buy eyelash glue for the girl's as they got ready for a dance. We had a long talk after everyone left about books, and what we were reading at the time, and well, it was such a pleasant interaction, it has stayed with me all these years. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences on your loss.
Alicia Madsen
August 12, 2020
My heart aches for Joe's family. Joe was a remarkable man who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He made a positive impact on everyone who knew him, and we all mourn his loss. With deepest sympathy,
Laurie Dutra
Coworker
August 12, 2020
This is such a shock to see and so very sad. He was such a sweet kid when we were growing up on the Point. My heart breaks for his family. Thank you for your service Joseph, I know you will be missed by all....
Linda (Gillis) Terranova
Neighbor
August 12, 2020
RIP Joe. I remember our laughs together very well. As a matter of fact. You and I went to the Navy Recruitment office together. You joined. I didn’t have the courage! You went on to make us proud! Prayers to your family!
Anthony Solimini
Friend
August 12, 2020
Claire I am so sorry to hear this sad news, I know how proud you were of Joseph, God be with you and Maureen, Love Patty Farrell Molloy
Patricia Molloy
Friend
