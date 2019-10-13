|
Westerly - Joseph G. Christina, 67, beloved husband of JoAnne (Dubois) Christina of Robinson Street, Pawcatuck, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Mary Christina.
Joseph was the co-owner of Hometown Oil and a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was a member of the Westerly Elks BPOE #678. He also volunteered a great deal of time coaching sports. Joseph was known as a rabid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He also enjoyed playing golf, but the main focus of his life was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his three children, Peter G. Christina and wife Kristy of Pawcatuck, Nicole M. Tebbets and husband Mark of Ledyard and Andrea J. Discordia and husband Brian of Waterford; and a sister Martha Molkenthin and her husband Charles of Pawcatuck. He also will be dearly missed by ten grandchildren, Zachary, Danielle, Kyler, Noah, Matthew, Caden, Logan, Colin, Brycen and Addison; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.
