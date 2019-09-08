Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Joseph J. "Pinky" Birchall Jr.


1941 - 2019
Joseph J. "Pinky" Birchall Jr. Obituary
Groton - Joseph J. "Pinky" Birchall Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born in New London Dec. 18, 1941, he was the son of Joseph J., Sr. and Jeannette (Larrichia) Birchall and the loving husband of the late Vina (Wilson) Birhcall, and a loving father to his children.

He worked for many years as a longshoreman at State Pier in New London and was also the co-owner of Paul's Gun Shop in Waterford for many years. He served in the United States Navy in the late 1960s.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
