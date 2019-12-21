|
Westerly, R.I. - Joseph "Joe" J. Higgins Jr., 89, of High Street, Westerly, R.I. peacefully passed away at the Westerly Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Tetreault) Higgins.
Joe served in the United States Navy for 15 years and, upon honorable discharge, he joined the United States Air Force, where he was a lithographer by trade. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was in the armed forces for over 22 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rena Foster and her husband Donald of Layton, Utah and Norma Grills and her husband Michael of North Stonington; his sister Patricia Melanson of Milford; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Joe was predeceased by his son Joseph Higgins III; two sisters, Marjorie George and Mary Gordon; and his great-granddaughter Callie Mae Castaldi.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In Joe's memory, please perform a random act of kindness.
Published in The Day on Dec. 21, 2019