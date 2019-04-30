|
|
|
Montville - The world lost a great guy March 31, 2019, when Joseph J. McFarland, Jr. left this earth. He was a big guy who, could be tough, but had a heart of gold. Joe loved to "bust chops" and make people laugh. Hopefully, when he gets to Heaven, Joe won't, as he says, "Corrupt all those innocent souls". You are an example of what all men should be!
He is survived by his loving companion of 12 years, Sally Velardi who loved him dearly and will miss him deeply. The Woyasz & Son Funeral home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2019
