Joseph James DeSandre Obituary
Niantic - Joseph James DeSandre, 69, of Niantic, husband of Wilhelmina (Zachariewicz) DeSandre, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. DeSandre was Manager of Engineering when he retired from the Electric Boat Company in Groton.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Agnes Church in Niantic. Burial will follow the funeral at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2019
