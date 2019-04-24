Niantic – Joseph James DeSandre, 69, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of the late Marino and Alice (Sommariva-Ambrosette) DeSandre of Meriden.



Joseph is survived by the love of his life, Wilhelmina (Zachariewicz) DeSandre of Niantic whom he celebrated his 42nd wedding anniversary with April 16, 2019.



He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William Joseph and Christina (Grillo) DeSandre of Salem; his daughter Melissa Alice DeSandre of East Lyme; and his grandchildren, Brighton William DeSandre and Nora Charlotte DeSandre-Blette; his sister and brother-in-law, MaryAlice and Roman Testroet of Meriden; and countless other family and friends who were touched by his love.



Joseph was born in Meriden August 5, 1949. He graduated from Orville H. Platt High School in Meriden in 1967, and then went on to college at the University of Connecticut, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with the highest honors as well as a Masters of Business Administration.



Upon graduating from the University of Connecticut, Joseph began working at Electric Boat as an Engineer in 1974. Throughout his career Joseph held increasingly demanding positions including Supervisor of Engineering, Chief of Engineering and finally Manager of Engineering. He was considered an expert in propulsion plant component systems and took great pride in his work. All in all, Joseph worked for Electric Boat for 44 years and retired from there in December of 2017, as a Distinguished Ship Builder. Joe wore his EB Virginia Class jacket everywhere he went and received his EB Columbia Class jacket from his peers upon retirement.



Joe was smart, friendly and caring. He loved being part of the Attawan Beach Community and enjoyed talking with all of his friends and neighbors. He was a member of the Attawan Beach Association Board of Governors for several years as well. They appreciated his Engineering background and attention to detail.



Joe loved his family without condition. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He got the most joy out of life from his family and was happiest when his family was all together enjoying dinners, celebrating holidays or just spending time at the beach! He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and perform at school events. He especially loved attending UCONN Basketball games and was a season ticket holder. His passion for his family and his work were quite evident by all who knew him.



The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Agnes Church in Niantic. Burial will follow the funeral at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden.



Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019