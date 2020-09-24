Flower Mound, Texas - Joseph James "Joe" Litwin of Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Waterford, passed from his life July 11, 2020. He was born July 15, 1937, the second oldest of four children, to the late George J. and Tessie (Tynda) Litwin. Joe grew up in Waterford and attended New London High School, graduating in 1955. He was a former member of the Army National Guard.



Joe and his wife Elizabeth just celebrated 40 years of marriage April 19, 2020. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his daughters, Cheri (Phil) Pettit of Woodstown, N.J. and Cynthia (the late Freddie) Bingheim of Flower Mound, Texas; five grandchildren, Jesse (Tara) Pettit of Woodstown, N.J., Jeremie Pettit of Hoboken, N.J., Jennafer Pettit of Raleigh, N.C., Caitlan Bingheim and Aubrey Bingheim, both of Flower Mound, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Maci Pettit of Woodstown, N.J. Joseph is also survived by his brother Raymond (Cathie) Litwin of Hebron; sisters-in-law Alice Litwin and Joyce Litwin of Oakdale; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, George and William, both of Oakdale.



Joseph was employed by the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics as a nuclear piping senior designer, having retired after 37 years in July 1992. He was a longtime communicant of Saint Paul Church, having served as an usher for over 50 years. Being an avid skier, he made many trips with close friends to ski in Europe, the Swiss Alps being his favorite. He was a member of the Quaker Hill Bowling League for 37 years, having served one year as treasurer. Joe and Elizabeth shared a love for ceramics, having owned their own business, Jo-El Ceramics for over 23 years, making many friends throughout those years. Also, they were members of the Nutmeg Ceramic Guild and the International Association of Certified Ceramic Teachers. Both Joe and Elizabeth enjoyed listening to and attending polka dances with family and friends. Watching their University of Connecticut basketball teams, the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, were also favorites.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Saint Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. There will be no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing and masks are required to attend services. Donations may be made to Saint Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT 06385.



