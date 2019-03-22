Hartford - Joseph 'Joe' John Damato Sr., 81 of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. passed away Mar. 16, 2019. He was born in Hartford and was preceded in death by his loving parents Anna (Fields) and John J. Damato.



He is survived by his children, Terri Bonfiglio (Matt), Elizabeth Berner-Wadsworth (Bob), Jay Damato (Jen), David Damato, Steven Damato (Cheryl), Bonnie Damato-Torres (Jose); grandchildren Amy, Jonathan, Tracy, Ryan, Daniel, Derek, Amanda, Jackie, Danielle, Michael, Justin, Sarah, Geoffrey, Tyler 'Tyman' and Maricelis 'Cece'; great-grandchildren, Ave and Carter; his former wife and mother of his children, Janice Mastropasqua; his siblings, Mary Ann Bachand, Robert Damato, and Rosemary Carpenter; along with his beloved dogs.



Joe was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Hartford. His endless firefighting stories are ones we will forever treasure. He was a member of the Firemen's Benevolent Society and Retiree Association and the Firemen's Protective Association. He was a member of Central Connecticut Association of Football Officials.



Joe was happiest spending his summer days fishing on board the Sunbeam Fleet with his son-in-law Captain Bob. He was an avid golfer who was serious about his game and spent many years working at the "GHO".



"A heartfelt thanks for caregivers Kathy & Mary". Donations in Joe's memory can be made to "The Benevolent Society" c/o Dave Woods, 1384 Main St., Newington, CT . 06111.



There will be a private Burial at Sea per his wishes. Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary