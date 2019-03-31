Norwich - Joseph John Minecci, age 75, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital Mar. 26, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. Feb. 26, 1944, to the late Nicholas and Anna (Perry) Minecci. He married Maureen Rose (Murphy) Minecci on May 18, 1968, in Atlantic Highlands, N.J.



Joe was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He bred bulldogs for over 30 years and was a member of the Bulldog club of New England and the Bulldog Club of America. He coached soccer.



Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a son Nicholas A. Minecci and his wife Melanie of Hagerstown, Md.; a daughter Laura Judd and her husband Steve of Hinesville, Ga.; grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Ashley Smith, Anna Rose Minecci and Matthew Ian Minecci; and great-grandchildren, Lilian, Veronica and Sophiya.



Family and friends may visit from 10 to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the CT State Veteran Cemetery in Middletown with full Military Honors.



Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019