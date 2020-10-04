Norwich - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph J. Jacaruso announces his peaceful passing Oct. 1, 2020, at the age of 94. Joseph was born in Norwich to Joseph and Jennie (DeVito) Jacaruso; he was one of nine children. He attended Greenville Elementary School and Norwich Free Academy before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. He was assigned as a tail gunner in the Pacific Theater on the B-29 Superfortress, "Kick-A-Poo Joy." Joseph flew 29 missions during World War II, having been awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses for heroism in combat, along with numerous other military Awards.
Joseph returned to Norwich in 1946, and began a 45-year career with the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation, ultimately being named equipment inspector for District 2. He married the love of his life, Anne (Connors) Jacaruso Sept. 15, 1951, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Norwich; and together they celebrated 29 years of marriage. After a brief weekend retirement from CT DOT, Joseph immediately began his "parttime" career at his second home, Norwich Golf Course Authority, where he worked until he was nearly 90 years of age. Joseph finally retired fulltime, but always kept himself busy, whether fixing things for friends and family, learning new crafts, or creating wonderful gifts in his basement woodworking shop.
Joseph was a longtime active parishioner at St. Patrick Cathedral, serving for many years on the Parish Council, eventually as president of the council and as a board member of Catholic Charities. Joe was also the Boy Scout leader for the local troop at St. Patrick. One of his real delights was coaching the St. Patrick CYO and B-League basketball teams. He coached both teams for over 25 years and took the CYO squad to the New England Championship tournament on three different occasions. In his later years, Joseph attended weekly Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville with his wife. Joseph was a longtime member of the Norwich Lodge #430 of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks. Joseph served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for the city of Norwich for the better part of four decades, acting as chairman for some time. He was a member of the Norwich Golf Club for many years, serving as president for one term. Joseph was a member of the 39th Bomb Group (39.org
), and along with his family, attended numerous yearly reunions across the country, always enjoying old comrades and meeting new friends. Joseph took great pride in his Italian American heritage and was a member of the Italian Heritage and Cultural Committee of Norwich. He was also a recipient of a Quilt of Valor from Quilts of Valor Foundation (qov.org
) through Stitch Chicks Quilts of Valor Group in Franklin.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Anne (Connors) Jacaruso; along with his two sons and one daughter: Michael E. Jacaruso of Waterford; William J. Jacaruso, his wife Bo (Dixon} Jacaruso of Essex and their children: Ellen (Sterry} Wells, her husband Mitchell Wells and their son Bryson Wells; Margaret Maeve Jacaruso, Grace Connors Jacaruso and Madeline Claire Jacaruso, and Mary E. (Jacaruso) Barber, her husband Scott Barber of Bozrah and their son Timothy A. Barber of Boston, Mass. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Katherine (Healy) Jacaruso; and numerous family members and friends.
The Jacaruso family would like to thank all family, neighbors and friends who have been so good to dad over the years. We would especially like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab Colchester for their care and special family accommodation during his brief stay.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A socially distanced, graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Gardner Bulkeley Cemetery, Bozrah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Sisters of Charity, c/o Mother Mary Mark, 54 West Main Street, Baltic, CT 06330 or St. Patrick Cathedral c/o "Lightning Strike Fund," 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.