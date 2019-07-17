Home

Joseph L. Jean


1937 - 2019
Joseph L. Jean Obituary
Norwich - Joseph L. Jean, 82, died July 15, 2019, at Norwichtown Rehabilitation & Care Center. He was born April 7, 1937, in Webster, Mass.

Prior to his retirement he was employed as a screen printer at Decorative Screen Printing. He was a Life Member of the Silver Star A.C, and was the permittee there as well.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at the Silver Star A.C., 42 Taftville Occum Rd, Norwich.

Church & Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on July 17, 2019
