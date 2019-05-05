Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Kaplowe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Louis "Captain Joe" Kaplowe

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Norwich - Joseph Louis "Captain Joe" Kaplowe, Jr. PA-C, sailed into Heaven's Harbor Monday, April 29, 2019.



Joseph was born in Milford, Oct. 31, 1948, son of the late Dr. Joseph Louis Kaplowe and Elizabeth Jane Zavatkay. Joe proudly served his country as a Medical Corpsman in the United States Navy. He then went on to graduate from the Northeastern University Physician Assistant Program and received a Master's in Human Services from Antioch College. As a Surgical PA, he worked in private practice at Claremont in N.H., Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, New Britain General Hospital in New Britain, Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven and finally Backus Hospital in Norwich.



Joe achieved a great many things throughout his career. He was the Founding President of the New Hampshire Association of Physician Assistants. He was instrumental in helping develop the concept of a multi-specialty surgical physician assistant, as well as helping develop and advocate for PAs to provide care in critical care settings. He served as Lecturer for Yale University School of Medicine Physician Associate Program, held a Faculty Appointment as a Clinical Instructor in Surgery for the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and was adjunct clinical faculty at Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program. He also served as a Liaison to the Society of Hospital Medicine from the American Academy of Physician Assistants and was a panel member for the Disciplinary Board of Medical Examiners, State of Connecticut.



Throughout his career, one of the things he loved most was mentoring junior PAs and precepting PA students. His remarkable intellect, clinical savvy, and "street smarts" made him a favorite preceptor for decades of PA learners. In addition to his love of his work and his students, Joe was an avid sailor on his beloved "Carpe Diem" and introduced many to the joys of sailing. He cherished his friends at Fort Trumbull Marina. His greatest love though was meeting and getting to know people every day and every way. Whether it was on a walk, in a store, or in any other venue, he loved to meet and understand new people – and warmly welcome them into his circle of friends. He was an example of grace and generosity.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara (Cloherty) Kaplowe of New London; daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Kaplowe of Middletown; son, Joseph Louis Kaplowe, III of Middletown; brothers, Paul Kaplowe of West Haven, and Mark Kaplowe of Milford; sister, Judith Kaplowe of West Haven; and his half-sisters, Paula Gomberg of Conn., and Anita Sabatino of Fla. He was predeceased by his brother, David Glen Kaplowe and half-sister, Phyllis Sherman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family's convenience.



Joe's family wishes to express their gratitude to Troop F State Police, Lifestar Helicopter staff for their valiant response to the wrong way car accident Feb. 4th. They would also like to thank Hartford Hospital Staff from the ED, ICU and Conklin CB2 staff for their loving care and devotion.



In celebration of Joe's career-long dedication to PA education and students, his family has agreed to establish the Joseph L. Kaplowe, Jr., PA-C, Memorial Scholarship Fund which will be administered by the Connecticut PA Foundation through the Connecticut Academy of Physician Assistants. Contributions to this scholarship can be made, in his memory, to the Connecticut Physician Assistant Foundation at One Regency Drive, P.O. Box 30, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or online at www.connapa.org.