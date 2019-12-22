|
|
Warwick, R.I. - Joseph M. O'Reilly, 72, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of Dianne M. (Kirk) O'Reilly. Born in Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late Michael and Annie (Lewsley) O'Reilly. He was the loving father of his children, Sean J. and his wife Tina, Scott K. and his wife Shanna and Christopher D. O'Reilly; the brother of James O'Reilly, Kevin O'Reilly, Marian O'Reilly, Eileen Palmerone and Patricia Turitto; and cherished grandfather of Annie, Teagan and Jack. He was the grandfather of the late Connor O'Reilly; and brother of the late Thomas O'Reilly.
Joseph was a CEO of the Enterprise Group. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joseph was the president of the National Structured Settlements Trade Association, the first president of St. Peter School Guild, the first president of the board of Bishop Hendricken Catholic High School and the co-founder of the MS Dream Center of Rhode Island. He also was an avid Boston sports fan.
His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, R.I. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Fair Street. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bishop Hendricken High School, 2615 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889, or to MS Dream Center of Rhode Island, 155 Gansett Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910, will be appreciated. To ask for information or leave condolences, visit www.thequinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019