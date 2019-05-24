Preston - Joseph M Pollard Jr, 87, formerly of Uncasville, died peacefully Wednesday at Backus Hospital.



He was born in Theodore, Ala., to the late Joseph and Margaret (Stegall) Pollard. He was married to his beloved wife Katherine (Assiff) until she predeceased him.



Joe's interest in electronics started in his early years as he would build radios from salvaged parts. He used his natural ability in conjunction with his desire to serve his country joining the Navy as an Electronics Tech going on to become an Electronics Engineer. Once honorably discharged from the Navy, he continued to serve his country as a civilian employee for the Dept. of Defense until his retirement from the Naval Underwater Sound Lab in the electronics field. Not wanting to be "all work and no play", Joe had many special hobbies he was passionate about including; golfing, amateur HAM radio (W1GRW), fishing, gardening and playing chess. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and Montville Polish Club. In his later years he was active in both Montville and Preston Senior Centers and enjoyed playing cards in the company of other members.



He is survived by his sons, Joseph M Pollard III of Nashua, N.H., and David A. Pollard and his wife Sheri of Plainfield; daughters, Patti Ann Overfield and her husband Mike of Groton, and Darlene A. Serra and her husband Rich of Preston; sisters, Mildred Harris of Semmes, Ala. and Margie Gabriel of Miami, Fla.; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and a list of friends.



Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held that day at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River MA.



