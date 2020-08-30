New London - Joseph "Joe" Maiorana Jr., 49, of New London died unexpectedly Aug. 23, 2020, at his residence. Joe was born Nov. 26, 1970, in New London to Giuseppe and Blanche Kenyon Maiorana. Joe graduated from Waterford High School.
A private service was held and interment was at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. For more about Joe and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com
.
