Joseph "Big Joe" Marks
1962 - 2020
Salem - Joseph "Big Joe" Marks, 58, died unexpectedly at his home in Salem Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in Meriden to the late Frances Arrots Marks and Joseph Bruce Marks and was one of three children.

Joe graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in 1981 and was a Master Union Carpenter for Connecticut Carpenters Local 24. He specialized in large commercial projects throughout the state of Connecticut before retiring in 2018.

Joe's spirit was larger than life and he was a trusted servant and leader of men and women. Big Joe was a passionate part of many rooms and circles and was known to always be respectful and kind. He was unwavering and steadfast in his teachings, yet believed "that in order to see himself he needed to be able to see others". Joe attained great comfort during his lifetime by developing a strong and personal relationship with a power greater than himself. He believed his primary purpose in life was to grow the fellowship that he craved and to live a life founded in the ideal that "love and truth need no protection." Joe's soul was nurtured by his connection to nature and bird watching but especially by the love of his life, his wife Joann. Big Joe was treasured and loved by many and will be missed by all.

Joe's friends and family will always remember him as a devoted and caring husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Joann Regan of Salem; his sister Susan (Mark) Marks of Southington; his brother John (Tanya) Marks and nephew Brenton of Higganum; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Roy) Regan-Pyne, Beth (Geri) Regan, Tim (Rachele) Regan, Susan (Rob) Meehan, and Joseph Comeau; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health crisis, interment will be private at Shantok Burial Ground in Uncasville. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future when gathering restrictions allow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Joe's name to Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley Street, Willimantic CT 06226 or to another humanitarian organization of your choice.

Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
