Old Lyme - Joseph Mills Hart, 96, of Old Lyme passed away peacefully at Westerly Hospital after a brief illness. Joe was born in Wethersfield to Joseph Martin and Helen Edmiston Hart, the youngest of four children and only son.
When Joe was ten years old, his father purchased a farm in Canterbury where the family would spend summers. Upon leaving the farm early the next September, Helen turned to her husband and, with tearful eyes, said stop the car-I can't leave this place. So began the tale of Helendale Farm. Joe shared her love of the farm and maintained it until late in his life.
Joe enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and midway through a degree in aeronautical engineering began training as a carrier pilot bound for the Pacific front. After the war he continued in the Naval reserves, being called to action for the Korean War and Bay of Pigs, and retired with the rank of commander.
In 1946, instead of returning to school, he joined the Connecticut State Police where he proceeded up the chain of command to Captain before retiring in 1973.
For 22 years he was the building official and fire marshal for the town of Old Lyme.
Predeceased by his sisters, Helen, Gloria, and Rosalie. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Sue; his daughter Amy; his sons, David, Joseph, and Beriah; daughter-in-law Joyce-David's wife; stepsons, Robert and George; his grandchildren, Joseph, Elena, Mara, Jessica, Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Julia, Andrew, Addison, Charlie, Margaret, and Julie.
Calling Hours will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with a service to follow at noon, all in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and directions. Donations may be made in his memory to The National WWII Museum by visiting www.nationalww2museum.org.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020