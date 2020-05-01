Quaker Hill - He was Joe, the man, the myth, the legend, and we are so very blessed to have known him. Joseph Muratore passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Tusa, Sicily, in 1938, he emigrated to the United States with his mother and brothers when he was only 17. Before retiring, Joe was employed with the Labors' Union. Although a stonemason by trade ("Muratore" actually means stonemason), he was a self-taught gourmet chef, woodworker, would-be engineer, jack of all trades, all-around genius.
He made whirligigs and wooden toys and miniature light houses that rivaled the real ones in detail. He prepared feasts with the best of ingredients or the simplest of them - and a box of pasta, a handful of breadcrumbs, and the magic spice he kept in the cupboard. He made his own soupy, cured his own olives, grew his own greens. You couldn't walk through the front door without sitting at his table or greeting him. Those were his only two rules.
He met the love of his life three decades ago. They merged his family and her family into their family, because love isn't defined by blood or paper. His presence was an essential part of family gatherings, birthdays, holidays, and the like - if not physically, then in spirit.
He lived fully, loved completely, and left this world after ensuring his love would be ok in his absence, gracing her with a kiss on the cheek on his way to heaven.
Survivors include his life companion Jewell "JoJo" Slatton; a son Joseph (Anne) Muratore ; two daughters, Elizabeth Woods and Linda (Joe) Henson-Campbell; two bonus daughters, Traci (Sabin) Slatton, and Vicki (Larry) Vanderveen; a brother Al (Gertrude) Muratore; and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As well as a very special 'friend like a brother' Vinny Pompandao.
He was predeceased by his mother Josephine Muratore; a brother Russell Muratore; and a step-grandson, Christian Vanderveen.
Funeral Services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Muratore's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Connecticut.
Born in Tusa, Sicily, in 1938, he emigrated to the United States with his mother and brothers when he was only 17. Before retiring, Joe was employed with the Labors' Union. Although a stonemason by trade ("Muratore" actually means stonemason), he was a self-taught gourmet chef, woodworker, would-be engineer, jack of all trades, all-around genius.
He made whirligigs and wooden toys and miniature light houses that rivaled the real ones in detail. He prepared feasts with the best of ingredients or the simplest of them - and a box of pasta, a handful of breadcrumbs, and the magic spice he kept in the cupboard. He made his own soupy, cured his own olives, grew his own greens. You couldn't walk through the front door without sitting at his table or greeting him. Those were his only two rules.
He met the love of his life three decades ago. They merged his family and her family into their family, because love isn't defined by blood or paper. His presence was an essential part of family gatherings, birthdays, holidays, and the like - if not physically, then in spirit.
He lived fully, loved completely, and left this world after ensuring his love would be ok in his absence, gracing her with a kiss on the cheek on his way to heaven.
Survivors include his life companion Jewell "JoJo" Slatton; a son Joseph (Anne) Muratore ; two daughters, Elizabeth Woods and Linda (Joe) Henson-Campbell; two bonus daughters, Traci (Sabin) Slatton, and Vicki (Larry) Vanderveen; a brother Al (Gertrude) Muratore; and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As well as a very special 'friend like a brother' Vinny Pompandao.
He was predeceased by his mother Josephine Muratore; a brother Russell Muratore; and a step-grandson, Christian Vanderveen.
Funeral Services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Muratore's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Connecticut.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2020.