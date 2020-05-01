Joseph Muratore
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quaker Hill - He was Joe, the man, the myth, the legend, and we are so very blessed to have known him. Joseph Muratore passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Tusa, Sicily, in 1938, he emigrated to the United States with his mother and brothers when he was only 17. Before retiring, Joe was employed with the Labors' Union. Although a stonemason by trade ("Muratore" actually means stonemason), he was a self-taught gourmet chef, woodworker, would-be engineer, jack of all trades, all-around genius.

He made whirligigs and wooden toys and miniature light houses that rivaled the real ones in detail. He prepared feasts with the best of ingredients or the simplest of them - and a box of pasta, a handful of breadcrumbs, and the magic spice he kept in the cupboard. He made his own soupy, cured his own olives, grew his own greens. You couldn't walk through the front door without sitting at his table or greeting him. Those were his only two rules.

He met the love of his life three decades ago. They merged his family and her family into their family, because love isn't defined by blood or paper. His presence was an essential part of family gatherings, birthdays, holidays, and the like - if not physically, then in spirit.

He lived fully, loved completely, and left this world after ensuring his love would be ok in his absence, gracing her with a kiss on the cheek on his way to heaven.

Survivors include his life companion Jewell "JoJo" Slatton; a son Joseph (Anne) Muratore ; two daughters, Elizabeth Woods and Linda (Joe) Henson-Campbell; two bonus daughters, Traci (Sabin) Slatton, and Vicki (Larry) Vanderveen; a brother Al (Gertrude) Muratore; and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As well as a very special 'friend like a brother' Vinny Pompandao.

He was predeceased by his mother Josephine Muratore; a brother Russell Muratore; and a step-grandson, Christian Vanderveen.

Funeral Services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Muratore's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Connecticut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved