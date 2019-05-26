Barefoot Bay, Fla. - Joseph N. Fulton, 71, of Florida and part time of Old Lyme, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, with his family by his side.



Joe was born Jan. 29, 1948, in New London, the son of Chester and Angelina (Apicelli) Fulton of Groton. He graduated from St. Bernard High School, Class of 1966, then attended American Academy McAllister Institute for Mortuary school. He married his beloved Kathleen (McCarthy) April 7, 1972, in Groton. He started his career in New London working for Impellitteri Funeral Home before he made the career move to James T. Pratt Funeral Home in Hartford, he made his final move to Alderson-Prentice Funeral Home in New London. He, with his partner, Paul Theroux, bought Alderson-Prentice, later changing the name to Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, finally retiring in January of 2007. During his career he was an active member of Niantic Rotary Club, serving as president and earning the Paul Harris Fellowship award multiple times. He loved his time working with the Rotary and the dear friends he made through the club. Joe served on the East Lyme Cemetery Association as well as the Old Lyme Cemetery Boards, he also served on the Park and Recreation Committee in Old Lyme. He had a great time with the Lieutenant River Club "Per aspera nusquam". He coached baseball at multiple levels and volunteered wherever he could.



Joe is survived by his loving wife Kathy; his favorite son Nicholas Fulton and his wife Ashley DeGregory of Old Lyme; his mother Angelina Fulton of Groton; brother David Fulton and wife Terry of Groton; niece Heather Tefft; and nephews, Joel, Kevin and Brian Fulton all of Groton. Too many close cousins to count as well as close friends that should be considered family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, with a celebration of his life at 7 p.m.



Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions.



In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to National Brain Tumor Society please go to https://braintumor.org for instructions on ways to give. Published in The Day on May 26, 2019