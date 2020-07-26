Gales Ferry - Joseph P. Fontana Jr., 65, of Gales Ferry, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020, at his home after a prolonged illness. He was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Joseph P. and Mary Ann (Boylan) Fontana.
Joseph worked as an HVAC specialist for Pfizer, and then, New England Mechanical Service/EMCOR for many years.
He is survived by his family members, Sherri Zummo, of Mystic; brother Philip Fontana and his wife Bep, of Hempstead, Holland and Michael Fontana and his wife Muriel, of Easton; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Fontana. For those who knew him and loved him, they understood that he was a unique and tenacious person who fiercely loved life and the people he cared about.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date. Burial is private.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Transplant Program, 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115.