1/
Joseph P. Fontana Jr.
1954 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Joseph P. Fontana Jr., 65, of Gales Ferry, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020, at his home after a prolonged illness. He was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Joseph P. and Mary Ann (Boylan) Fontana.

Joseph worked as an HVAC specialist for Pfizer, and then, New England Mechanical Service/EMCOR for many years.

He is survived by his family members, Sherri Zummo, of Mystic; brother Philip Fontana and his wife Bep, of Hempstead, Holland and Michael Fontana and his wife Muriel, of Easton; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Fontana. For those who knew him and loved him, they understood that he was a unique and tenacious person who fiercely loved life and the people he cared about.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date. Burial is private.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Transplant Program, 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115.

Published in The Day on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

July 26, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. I feel blessed to have know you. My thoughts are with your family.
Kathy Branch
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Joe. Condolences to the family and Joe’s many friends that will miss him. There is a bright new star in the sky.
Kimberly West Berg
Friend
July 26, 2020
Phillip and Michael. I'm very sorry for your loss. Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew him
Ray O'Brien
July 26, 2020
R I p joe good had some good times at Pfizers
Peter Trafaconda
Coworker
July 25, 2020
You and your family have my deepest condolences . May he rest in peace
Sandra Dawson
Friend
July 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Diane & Joe
July 25, 2020
R.I.P. Joe we will always miss you and you’ll never be forgotten. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to know you!
Love ya, Mike & Dawn
