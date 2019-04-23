Niantic - Joseph Paul Suscella, 92, of Niantic passed away April 17, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born May 27, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of the late Carlo and Barbara (Tozzolino) Suscello.



A graudaute of Chapman Tech, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed for many years as a sales manager for Kellogg Marine Supply in Old Saybrook, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Sons Of Italy no. 464



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Gloria Baxter Suscella.



Survivors include a son, Kevin Suscella; and a daughter, Barbara Jo Cascio; a daughter-in-law Nancy Suscella; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Kirk Suscella.



A Memorial Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday April 25, at St. Joseph Church, corner of Montauk Ave and Squire St., New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Aveneue, New London, is assisting the family with the arragements. Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary