Waterford - Joseph Quirk Koletsky was born to Mary (Quirk) Koletsky and Joseph Koletsky in New Haven Feb. 28, 1938. He died Aug. 8, 2020. Joe leaves his wife Ann (McGrail) Koletsky; and three daughters, Mary Beth Koletsky, Joann Graizzaro and her husband Bruno and their daughters Sophia, Isabella and Zoe, and Kate Toland and her husband JJ. He also leaves his sister Catherine Koletsky; sister-in-law Carole McGrail; and nephews, John "J.R." McGrail and Tim McGrail. Joe was predeceased by his brother-in-law Jack McGrail; and his niece Nancy McGrail.
Joe graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School and went on to Yale College where he swam breaststroke for Bob Kiphuth and set many NCAA and AAU records before graduating in 1959. Joe then attended Yale Law School graduating in 1962 with a J.D. In the summer of 1962 Joe passed the bar exam and began Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. graduating in December 1962, just before marrying Ann McGrail Dec. 29. They returned to Newport for two months of Naval Justice School and he began service on active duty as a law specialist in the Navy Reserve stationed in Great Lakes, Ill. and Norfolk, Va. After honorably discharging from Navy active duty, Joe joined the law firm of Copp, Brenneman, and Tighe in New London as a litigator until he became a state of Connecticut Superior Court judge in 1985. When Joe returned to Connecticut he also continued his military service joining a Connecticut Navy JAG reserve unit from which he retired as a Captain in 1992. He was on the bench until June 2019.
Joe loved the law as both a litigator and a judge striving to create a level playing field in the courtroom. He was very proud of his profession and truly enjoyed the companionship of his colleagues in the court.
For leisure Joe reveled in skiing and sailing with family and friends. Joe was an enthusiastic traveler; his favorite place to travel was Italy. Joe so embraced Italian culture that he learned the language and would speak Italian to anyone who would listen! Joe also greatly enjoyed white water rafting in the Grand Canyon and sailing off the Connecticut shore. He always said that though he had seen many exquisite views on his travels none were more beautiful than looking out from Maxwell's Boatyard in Noank right here in our own backyard.
Joe's zest for life, his curiosity and sense of humor, his passion for his work and play, and his love of family and friends are etched in our hearts forever.
There will be a memorial celebration of Joe's life when we can safely hug each other again.
