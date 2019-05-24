Uncasville - Joseph R. Zagorski, 74, a longtime Uncasville resident, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in New London Feb. 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Lucille (Jaczinski) Zagorski and was the loving husband of Mary A. (Boryszewski) Zagorski for 49 years.



Joe worked for many years for Sears, Roebuck and Company having retired as Department Manager. He was a dedicated employee who took great pride in his work. After an early retirement, Joe was able to enjoy hobbies such as fishing, attending auctions and tag sales, working on cars, and spending time with family.



Joe's love of the outdoors began at a young age when he spent as much time as he could on his grandparents' farm in Uncasville. He was an avid sportsman who loved nature, going on hikes, and splitting wood. As a man of strong faith, he was a parishioner of St. John's Church in Uncasville for many years and was a former Eucharistic Minister. More than anything else Joe treasured his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who adored his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife Mary he is survived by three daughters, Deborah Kriksciun and husband Matthew, Marcy Lee and husband George, and Karen White; three grandchildren, Mark Kriksciun, Adam Kriksciun, and Marcus Cuartero; and his sister Barbara Zagorski.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. John's Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in his memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Published in The Day on May 24, 2019