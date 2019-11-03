Home

Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Joseph Robert Baker


1981 - 2019
Joseph Robert Baker Obituary
Ledyard - Joseph Robert Baker, 37, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1981, in Norwich to Mark Baker Sr. of Taftville and Dawn (Hamilton) Baker of Norwich.

Joseph graduated from Norwich Technical High School and worked for PCC Structurals Inc. He enjoyed going to concerts, rapping and playing golf.

Besides his loving parents, he is survived by a brother Mark Baker Jr. of Taftville; a sister Melissa Baker of Norwich; a girlfriend Melissa Niles of Ledyard; and her children, Lennesey and Gianni Carcioppolo. He also leaves behind his nephews, Devin and Damian; and a niece Brooklyn. He is predeceased by his grandparents.

A calling hour will be held 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, Nov. 7, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019
