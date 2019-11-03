|
Ledyard - Joseph Robert Baker, 37, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1981, in Norwich to Mark Baker Sr. of Taftville and Dawn (Hamilton) Baker of Norwich.
Joseph graduated from Norwich Technical High School and worked for PCC Structurals Inc. He enjoyed going to concerts, rapping and playing golf.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by a brother Mark Baker Jr. of Taftville; a sister Melissa Baker of Norwich; a girlfriend Melissa Niles of Ledyard; and her children, Lennesey and Gianni Carcioppolo. He also leaves behind his nephews, Devin and Damian; and a niece Brooklyn. He is predeceased by his grandparents.
A calling hour will be held 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, Nov. 7, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019