Waterford - Joseph Rocco Mariani, 81, of Waterford, formerly of Niantic, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New London Nov. 2, 1937, the son of the late Rocco and Mildred (Lanzalotta) Mariani.
Joe graduated from New London High School class of 1955. He then attended the University of Connecticut and earned a degree in Dairy Manufacturing. He honorably served in the United States Army. November 4, 1961, he and Carol Wildrick were united in marriage at St. Mary Church.
Mr..Mariani was employed as a route supervisor for Radway's Dairy. He and his wife, Carol were the original owners and operators of Frosty Treat in Niantic. He later was employed as a sales manager for Arrow Paper, retiring in 1999.
Joe was an avid sports fan, he especially liked baseball, golf, skiing and the UCONN Women's Basketball team. Above all, he was the biggest fan of his five loving grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife of 58 years Carol, he is survived by a son Joseph R. Mariani Jr. and his wife Gwen of Waterford; a daughter Kari Ann and her husband Peter Walker of Waterford; a sister Maureen Devlin of Niantic; and five grandchildren, Joseph R. Mariani III and Nicolas Mariani, Kazi, Marissa and Milena Walker.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 26, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Church, Huntington Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Donations in Joe 's name may be made to Camp Rising Sun, PO Box 472, Branford, CT. 06405. www.camprisingsun.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019