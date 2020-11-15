1/1
Joseph S. Hunt
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Joseph S. Hunt, 98, of Groton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Groton Regency. He was born Sept. 20, 1922, in New London. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945. He worked at Crown Manufacturing in New London from 1949, until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Helen Hunt (Kiser); and five children: Robert Hunt, Deborah Sanford, Norma McDade, Jeffrey and Kenneth Hunt; as well as ten grandchildren.

All services will be private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved