Groton - Joseph S. Hunt, 98, of Groton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Groton Regency. He was born Sept. 20, 1922, in New London. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945. He worked at Crown Manufacturing in New London from 1949, until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Helen Hunt (Kiser); and five children: Robert Hunt, Deborah Sanford, Norma McDade, Jeffrey and Kenneth Hunt; as well as ten grandchildren.
