Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH VENDITTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH VENDITTO

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH VENDITTO In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPH "POP" VENDITTO Dec. 20, 1915 - May 18, 1994 25 years in the blink of an eye, it feels like just a day, Your legacy still speaks to us and guides us on our way. The tears have turned to laughter, the memories endure, The pain still sits inside us all, we've found there is no cure. We find that when the stories flow, you are with us for a while, A whistle brings a jingle and the room fills up with smiles. Time is such a mystery, Pop, please know that we're ok How sweet it is to know that you are with us every day. Loved And Sadly Missed By Kathy V, Don, Wendy, Kathy, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in The Day on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.