IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPH "POP" VENDITTO Dec. 20, 1915 - May 18, 1994 25 years in the blink of an eye, it feels like just a day, Your legacy still speaks to us and guides us on our way. The tears have turned to laughter, the memories endure, The pain still sits inside us all, we've found there is no cure. We find that when the stories flow, you are with us for a while, A whistle brings a jingle and the room fills up with smiles. Time is such a mystery, Pop, please know that we're ok How sweet it is to know that you are with us every day. Loved And Sadly Missed By Kathy V, Don, Wendy, Kathy, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Published in The Day on May 18, 2019