Joseph W. Slyvia Sr.


1931 - 2020
Joseph W. Slyvia Sr. Obituary
Waterford - Joseph W. Sylvia Sr., 88, of Waterford entered eternal life Jan. 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gladys (Bordiere) Sylvia who survives him. Joseph was born Feb. 25, 1931, in New London the son of the late Henry and Mary (Calvin) Sylvia.

He was a Navy veteran and worked as a salesman for Americana Furniture in Waterford.

Relatives and friends are to gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Stonington will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020
