Joseph Zannelli
New London - Joseph Zannelli, 99, of New London has entered eternal life May 6, 2020. He was born in Cranston, R.I., the son of the late Gerardo and Mary (Saccoccio) Zannella.

Joseph was one of five siblings. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from High School, proudly serving in World War II as an Aviation Ordinance Man. In 1948, after World War II, he married his high school sweetheart Natalie (Morocco) Zannelli in St. Mary's Church, Cranston, R.I. They were married 71 years. She survives him.

He also attended Bryant College in Rhode Island. In 1955, he moved to New London and was employed at the Underwater Sound Lab as Administrative Assistant, retiring in 1980. Joseph was a life member of Elks #360. He enjoyed bowling, was a former member of the Sons of Italy, loved golf, and most of all skiing. He was also a member of the Thames Ski Club located in Sherburne, Vt., Senior Center in New London, and the V.F.W.

His funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fire Department in New London, CT. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Day on May 14, 2020.
