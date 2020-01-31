Home

Joseph Zirin


1927 - 2020
Joseph Zirin Obituary
New London - Joseph Zirin, 92, World War II Navy veteran and civil service employee, passed away after a long illness Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Hartford. He was employed by the U.S. Navy at the Navy Underwater Systems Center for over 25 years and supervised several projects which benefited the submarine service. He set the standard for all those around him and earned the respect and admiration of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor Joy (nee Fienman) Zirin; and daughter Sharon Deborah Zirin. He is survived by a brother Louis I. Zirin of Marblehead, Mass.; a son Frederick Z. Zirin (Lilibeth) of Virginia Beach, Va.; granddaughters, Sarah Rose and Michelle Beth Zirin; son-in-law Charles Korger; brother-in-law Dr. Norman L. Fienman; and many nieces and nephews.

Interment was at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, a small donation in Joseph's honor to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Day on Jan. 31, 2020
