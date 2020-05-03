New London - Josephine Barry Corrado, of New London, formerly of Keeney La., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Florida. She was born in New York City Aug. 2, 1939, the daughter of Patrick and Sara Hampsey Barry.
Mrs. Corrado had formerly worked as a customer service representative at the Levine Agency. She was married to Louis John Corrado, who died Aug. 13, 1983.
Survivors include her daughters, Annette Corrado and Donna M. Corrado; a son Vincent Corrado; a grandson Christopher Corrado; and a granddaughter Katie Vevarous.
Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in New London, where a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.