IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE Who Passed Away February 6, 2018 The bond between a mother and daughter is special and everlasting. The day you passed away, my life changed forever. I miss you so much and struggle each day you're not here with me. Many tears I cry for all the things we'll never do together again. Every day I want to hug you and tell you how much you mean to me. The simple pleasures brought a smile to your face, and remembering those times is what keeps me going. You're Forever In My Heart. Love Always (kiss kiss), Your Daughter Susan Published in The Day on May 12, 2019