1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Waterford - Josephine Emily Stafford Merrill, the elder daughter of Reuben Stafford, Jr. and Alice Erma Melbourne Stafford, was born Oct. 12, 1921, in Washington, D.C. She died peacefully at her home, of 59 years, in Waterford Saturday, May 4th.



She was married to John Merrill, Sr. of Buffalo, N.Y. Sept.9, 1943. He predeceased her Sept. 13, 2010.



Her sister, Ruby Alice Kidwell of Penobscot, Maine also predeceased her.



Her Merrill survivors, spouses, and grandchildren are: Joy Stafford, John, Jr. (Martha Clampitt), Janice Melbourne (Jeffrey Alan Morin), James Reuben (Lee Dunham), and Justin O'Brien (Christine Flannery); and grandchildren. Sebastian Caswell, Colin Flannery, and Liam O'Brien; and nephew. Daniel Alfred (Diane Curran) Kidwell and family; and her goddaughter. Juanita Rabalais LeBlanc of Gonzales, La.



Josephine was an Honor graduate of McKinley Technical High School, Washington School for Secretaries, Mitchell College, and Connecticut College.



Josephine learned to read by age four. Because she was home educated, she attended public school for only 10 years, graduating High School in January 1938, 3 months after her 16th birthday.



She enrolled at the Washington School for Secretaries in February 1938, and by June she had completed all transcription requirements. Her first job, in July 1938, was as a summer temporary in the law offices of George Maurice Morris, then head of the American Bar Association. In January 1939, she substituted for a month in the offices of Democratic Arizona Senator Carl Hayden. Subsequently she worked in the offices of John C. Gall, General Counsel for the National Association of Manufacturers.



When she visited her friends in the Senator's office, while attending a NAM's Senate Committee Testimony, she accepted the offer of a permanent position with Senator Carl Hayden of Arizona, to commence July 1939. She remained with the Senator until coming to New London in 1944.



Josephine, having matriculated at George Washington University part time, was chosen for Alpha Lambda Delta, a freshman women's honorary Sorority. She was also initiated into Sigma Kappa Sorority.



When in New London, she was a Water Safety Instructor for the Red Cross. During her lifetime, Josephine worked part time for Dale Pollack, a consulting Radio Engineer who was instrumental in establishing the Chaim Weizmann Laboratory in Tel Aviv at the time Israel became a nation. For many years she was secretary to Professor Richard H. Goodwin, PhD. of Connecticut College who was also head of The Nature Conservancy and the Conservation & Research Foundation.



She taught business subjects at Mitchell College when the Department Head fell ill. After her youngest child was in kindergarten, Josephine returned to college and received her B.A. Magna Cum Laude in chemistry from Connecticut College at age 50. She returned to Mitchell College to teach in the chemistry department.



Her service to her community included being treasurer at various times for two Cub Scout Troops, Thames Science Center, Saybrook Colony Founders Association, several PTA's, and the East Lyme Art League of which she was an artist member. She was also a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and Neighborhood Chairman. She was also a docent at Florence Griswold Museum and was affiliated with New England Genealogical Society, Connecticut Genealogical Society, Waterford Historical Society, and the Dante Alighieri Society for whom she edited and illustrated a cookbook, Trillium Garden Club, and Waterford AM Homemakers.



Her lifelong interests of plein air painting, gardening, bird watching, genealogy, cooking, and baking (from scratch) have been passed on to her children and grandchildren.



Her philosophy was "always learn something; do your best; help, don't hinder; remember, the Lord will provide; remember to thank God and all who help".



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Shain Library at Connecticut College or Waterford Public Library.



A Funeral Mass will be held for her 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9th, at St. Agnes Church in Niantic. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, N.Y. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements.