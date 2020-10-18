New London - Josephine "Josie" Esposito, 93, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 15, 2020. She was born June 24, 1927, in New London, the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Piscatello) DeMarco. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Esposito.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 24, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. Visitation will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care. A complete obituary will appear in next week's edition of the Day.



