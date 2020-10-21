New London - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine "Josie" Esposito, 93, of New London Oct. 15, 2020. She was born June 24, 1927, in New London, one of eleven children to the late Antonio and Mary (Piscatello) DeMarco.



Josie is a lifelong resident of New London, graduating from the former Williams Memorial Institute and attending the New London Business College. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, the late Louis J. Esposito at St. Joseph Church March 29, 1948. She and Louie spent 54 wonderful years together traveling to Italy many times and enjoying friends and family. Mr. Esposito passed away April 4, 2002.



Josie was-employed by General Dynamics as supervisor of shipbuilding for 32 years. She was an active and influential member of the New London community for many years. She was currently serving as president of The Friends of the New London Public Library and was a past president of the Thames River Garden Club and the former Italian Festival. Josie served on the New London Personnel Board for 25 years and was an active member of Child and Family Agency.



She volunteered for many years at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and was active on many parish committees. She was also honored by the City of New London Sept. 22, 2019, as one of the Golden Girls of New London for her exemplary generosity and contributions to the city over many decades.



She is survived by four sisters, Dolores Sheehan and Lorraine Basilica of New London, Joan Falconi of Quaker Hill, and Beverly Christensen of Waterford. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Sarah Cooney and Anne Bernacki; and by several other siblings who passed at a very young age.



Family and friends of Josie are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in St .Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be private.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care.



