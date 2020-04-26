|
New London - Josephine "Josie" (Bisconti) Free, 91, of New London, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home April 18, 2020. She was born March 10, 1929, in New London, the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Gambardella) Bisconti. She attended local schools and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute. Josie worked for many years as a nurse aide at the former Seaside Regional Center in Waterford, retiring from the State of Connecticut.
She is survived by her two children, Vicki Anderson and Ricky Free, both of New London; five grandchildren; Michelle (Kirk) Pesko and her husband Dave, Holly (Anderson) Jones and her husband Kyle, Jordan (Free) Pezzello and her husband Tom, Austin Free and Todd Free. Josie is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren whom she adored and who "kept her going:" Ryan, Jack, Drew, Presley, Aubrianna, Josie, Tommi Grace and Kopper. She was predeceased by her son, Ben Free; and her six siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time and date. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut for their invaluable and compassionate care and support.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020