Waterford - Josephine Hart, 86, of Waterford, passed away at home Nov. 22, 2018, after many years of health issues.



Josephine was born May 17, 1932, in New London.



As a child, Josephine lived at the Muscarella farm on Bloomingdale Road in Quaker Hill. Her grandparents and six uncles also lived with her on the farm. She always spoke fondly of her childhood surrounded with animals, woods, hard work, and love from her family.



Josephine married her high school sweetheart, Roy Hart, in 1950. After 20 years of marriage, they separated but stayed lifelong friends. Josephine never remarried. She had a love for learning. Josephine earned a Degree in Fine Arts and a Degree in Dance from Connecticut College. She also studied at Mitchell College, New York School of Dance, University of Utah, and Duke University for Modem Dance. Josephine had her own electrolysis practice for many years. She loved people, listening to their stories, and trying to inspire them to continue to learn and self-improve. "Don't waste the gift of life," she would always say. After a near death bout with meningitis in her early twenties, she learned to make every day count. Her message to pass on, "Don't Waste the Gift of Life!"



Josephine was predeceased by her grandparents, Antonio and Josephine Muscarella; her father Sebastian Muscarella; and mother Clara Dejourdan (Nunes). She leaves behind many beloved family members and friends. Interment was private. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 1, 2019, at Filomena's Restaurant, 262 Boston Post Road,Waterford. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019