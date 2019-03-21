|
|
|
Mystic - Josephine Garagliano Jacobs, 98 of Mystic died early evening Saturday Mar. 16, 2019, at the Mystic Manor in Mystic. She was born Jan. 17, 1921, in New London, the only daughter of nine children, to Rosario Garagliano and Matilda Tasca Garagliano. A graduate of Fitch High School, she worked at Sheffield Tube in New London. She married Roland C. Jacobs, he preceded her in death. Visitation will begin at Noon Saturday Mar. 23, 2019, until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Donations can be made to the choice of the donor in Josephine's memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2019
