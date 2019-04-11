Salem - Josephine Lebduska ,86, of Salem died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Fairview in Groton, after a courageous battle with vascular dementia. She is survived by her son Stephen (Daria); her daughter Lisa (Steven Hess); her granddaughters, Elena, Jessica and Emilie; her grandson Matthew; her cousin Susan Anastasio; and many other loving relatives and friends.



She was born Feb. 23, 1933, to John and Emily (Pagano) Gargiulo and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she attended a Katherine Gibbs secretarial school and learned the skills that allowed her to type her husband, son, and daughter through college.



Josephine had a light step on the dance floor and a heavy foot on the gas pedal. When her granddaughters were toddlers she taught them to sing Fever along with Peggy Lee. She once made elbow guards from an old flannel nightgown for her aging mutt Jinx. She cooked coq au vin and pasta e piselli hundreds of times. She savored her son-in-law's orange trifle. She told aides that they had gentle hands and kind faces. She once informed the lay person who gave her Communion that she didn't need to go to church because God came to her. On her last good day, she ate mashed potatoes and sweet grapes with her son. Josephine died the way she lived: on her own terms.



Donations in honor of Josephine's memory may be made to Fairview Employee Appreciation Fund online at https://www.fairviewct.org/Donate/ or via mail: 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.



