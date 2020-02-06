|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE Who Passed Away Feb. 6, 2018 Another year has gone by yet it seems like yesterday. The ache in my heart and the sadness I feel never goes away. I see your smiling face, I see your empty chair, I hear your loving voice, I wish you were still here. If I could have one day with you I know what I would say: I miss you, I need you, I love you, and please don't go away. Love Always, Your Daughter Susan (kiss kiss)
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2020