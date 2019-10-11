|
Uncasville – Josephine "Joan" Macione, 80, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 9, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days. She begins her journey to reunite with her late husband, John Macione.
Joan was born May 20, 1939, in New London. Joan was the daughter of the late Josephine (O'Connell) and Frederick Finnegan. She leaves her daughter, Lynn of Montville; and her son and daughter-in-law Mike Macione and Margot Beckerman of Ann Arbor, Mich. She also leaves behind her sisters, Frances and Grace Finnegan of Quaker Hill and Harriet Nichols of Quaker Hill. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara McCarthy; and brothers, James and Frederick Finnegan. She also leaves behind her beloved caretaker and friend Tina Yirenkyi, whom she shared a special relationship with over the past 2 years.
Joan was a 1957 graduate of New London High School. Following high school Joan worked as an operator for Southern New England Telephone. She worked in the Montville High School cafeteria for several years keeping her eye on her kids. For many years following, she worked at Montville Florist, the place she enjoyed most.
Joan will be missed by all who knew her and will always hold a special place in the hearts of her family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 22 Maple Avenue, Uncasville. There are no calling hours.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd., Uncasville, is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019