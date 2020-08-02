Quaker Hill - It is with profound sadness that the family of Josephine Mary (Colagioia) Jones , of Quaker Hill, announces her peaceful passing July 28, 2020, following a sudden illness.
Josephine, 95, was born Sept. 5, 1924, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Nicola and Antoinetta Colagioia. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Delbert D. Jones; brother Nicholas "Nick" Colagioia; twin sister Julia DiBartolomeo; and sister Carmella "Millie" Ippolito. Josephine is survived by a niece, Denise Keller, of Indiana; nephews: Frank DiBartolomeo, of Virginia, John DiBartolomeo, of Pennsylvania, Richard and David Ippolito, both of Waterford, Peter Ippolito, of New Jersey and Rob Rhodes, of Indiana; and close friends, Joe and Diane Bonner.
Raised in the Bronx, Josephine graduated from Cathedral High School, and worked as a seamstress for a brassiere manufacturer. She was later promoted to a quality assurance position for which she traveled between factories, training other seamstresses. On one fateful trip to a factory in West Virginia, Josephine was introduced to the man who would later become her husband. The two did not meet again for several years, when Petty Officer Jones arrived on her doorstep, having recently been stationed at U.S. Coast Guard New York. Only later, would she discover Delbert's move to New York was not a coincidence. Josephine was a dedicated military spouse, who formed lifelong bonds with other military spouses and families.
She was a long-time resident of Waterford, and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Although she never had children, she "adopted" some of the young Coast Guardsmen serving under her husband's command. Josephine offered a meal or cup of tea to all who entered her home; and was adored by those who knew her.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 3, at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Uncasville. The family would like to express its gratitude to the caregivers and neighbors who kept close watch over her in recent years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coast Guard Family Assistance Fund. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.