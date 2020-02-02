Home

Josephine McDonnell


1920 - 2020
Josephine McDonnell Obituary
Waterford - Josephine McDonnell, 99, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born June 18, 1920, in Bronx, N.Y. to Mary Conroy Noonan and Thomas Noonan. She married the love of her life, Patrick McDonnell Jan. 20, 1945.

Survived by her four daughters: Mary Hennessey (Patrick), Eileen McIntyre (Bill), Patricia Von Achen and Katie Hartling (Richard). She also is survived by her 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grand children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband; loving parents; five brothers; and son-in-law Robert Von Achen.

The family would like to thank Devon Annibalini and Hayleigh Annibalini for their tender loving care given to Josephine these past years. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020
