|
|
New London - Josephine Turello Weinberg, 93, of New London passed away Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at Beechwood Rehab. She was born in New London March 13, 1926, to the late John and Catherine (Sexton) Turello.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Richard) Hassel of Claymont, Del. and Donna (Raymond) Capalbo of Charlestown, R.I..; four grandchildren, Kevin, Stacey (Haskell) and Bryan Capalbo all of Westerly, R.I. and Matthew Hassel of Milton, Del.; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jane Turner of Waterford and Alice Trakas of Niantic; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Josephine, was predeceased by her husband Meyer Weinberg; her grandson Allen Hassel; and her sisters, Nicoletta Pescatello, Mary Jane Strazza, Frances Deptula, Patricia Snooks, Katherine Lovetere, Margaret Smith and Nancy Bird.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Rehab for all the wonderful care that she received.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019