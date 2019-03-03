Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Josephine Viola
Josephine Viola


1922 - 2019
Josephine Viola Obituary
Old Lyme - Josephine Viola, 97, formerly of Old Lyme, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.

Mrs. Viola was born Jan. 1, 1922, in Sicily, Italy, the daughter of Vincent and Lucy Cultrera. She was married to Frank Viola, who predeceased her.

She worked for many years at the Howard Johnsons in Old Saybrook.

Josephine was an avid gardener, enjoyed Italian cooking for her family and friends, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Viola is survived by her four daughters, Lucille McCabe of Shelton, Maria J. Moore of Norwich, Gina Titus of Old Saybrook, and Elizabeth Mitteness of Waterford.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nephew, Ronald LaMonica of Ashford, as well as her loving companion of 17 years, Bill Foye, of Groton.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Bayview Health Care of Waterford, for their years of care and support of our Mother.

Calling Hours will be held from 10 until 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme, CT 06371. A funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., immediately following calling hours in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes, directions and service information.
Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019
