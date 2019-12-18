Home

Joshua L. Stewart

Joshua L. Stewart In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSHUA L. STEWART Oct. 30 1980 - Dec. 16, 1995 Suddenly taken by a Drunk Driver The pain will never go away, it's a parents worst nightmare to loose your child. There are no words I can say as to how much we all miss you Joshua. Taken away from us so suddenly was the worst pain ever. After all these years it just seems like yesterday when you would walk in and say "What's Up". I wish I could just have one more hug and kiss from you. We hold you so deeply in our hearts and there you will stay forever. Sadly Missed and Never Forgotten Mom, Step Dad, Tom Santacroce, Brothers Morgan and Zachary
Published in The Day on Dec. 18, 2019
