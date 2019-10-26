|
|
|
Stonington - Joshua M. Olsen, 40, a loving son, husband, father, and friend, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born in Norwich Dec. 25, 1978, he was the son of Karen (Stillman) Olsen and Christopher A. Olsen, and the husband of Eneida (Mendez) Olsen.
Joshua grew up in Norwich and attended Norwich Public Schools. He was a skilled carpenter and an extremely talented sketch artist.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019