Stonington - Joshua M. Olsen, 40, a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend, passed away suddenly Oct. 22, 2019. Joshua was born Christmas morning in 1978.
He is survived by his wife Eneida (Mendez) Olsen; and his son Cruz Olsen. He is also survived by his parents, Karen (Stillman) Olsen, Christopher Olsen; and brother Matthew Olsen.
Joshua grew up in Norwich and attended Norwich Public Schools. He was a skilled carpenter and an extremely talented sketch artist. His journey through life was not always easy and he faced many challenges, but still he remained a kind and generous person with a big heart who was always willing to help others. He loved children, especially his many nieces and nephews and above all treasured being the father of his adoring son Cruz. Although he left us much too soon, our love for him will never diminish and he will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever.
In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, Jessica and Luis Izquierdo; maternal grandmother Marilyn Stillman; father-in-law Ramon Mendez; and his close cousins, Jennifer, Philip, and Justin.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019