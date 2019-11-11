|
Gales Ferry - Joshua Robert Jakubowski, 39, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sept. 2, 1980, Joshua came into the world, the son of Dawn M. Caras and Michael Furtardo. Joshua loved to water ski, knee board and to snow ski. He also was passionate about martial arts.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 11, 2019